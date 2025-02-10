Left Menu

Eagles Soar to Super Bowl Glory with Stunning Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs' hopes for a Super Bowl hat-trick with a decisive 40-22 win. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts dominated, contributing to their redemption from a past defeat. The victory marked the Eagles' second Super Bowl win, solidifying their NFL legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 08:59 IST
The Philadelphia Eagles decisively shattered the Kansas City Chiefs' ambition to claim their third consecutive Super Bowl title with a commanding 40-22 triumph in New Orleans.

Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' quarterback, led an offensive onslaught, throwing two touchdown passes and running in another, effectively avenging their previous defeat to the Chiefs.

Adding to the historic win, Saquon Barkley set a new all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a season and postseason combined, reinforcing the Eagles' position as champions after their last title win in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

