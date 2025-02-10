Eagles Soar to Super Bowl Glory with Stunning Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles decisively shattered the Kansas City Chiefs' ambition to claim their third consecutive Super Bowl title with a commanding 40-22 triumph in New Orleans.

Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' quarterback, led an offensive onslaught, throwing two touchdown passes and running in another, effectively avenging their previous defeat to the Chiefs.

Adding to the historic win, Saquon Barkley set a new all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a season and postseason combined, reinforcing the Eagles' position as champions after their last title win in 2018.

