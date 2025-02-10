Dubai Capitals Clinch Maiden ILT20 Title in Thrilling Finish

In a dramatic conclusion to the International League T20 (ILT20) season, the Dubai Capitals secured their first championship title with a thrilling four-wicket victory over the Desert Vipers. This triumph at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium marked the end of a promising season where the Capitals took home a substantial USD 700,000 prize.

The chase of 189 saw pivotal contributions from Sikandar Raza, whose explosive 34 off 12 balls clinched the win in the final over. Rovman Powell, scoring a commanding 63, partnered with Shai Hope who added a steady 43, setting the foundation for a memorable victory. The Desert Vipers, despite a strong effort from Max Holden and an unbeaten 62 by Sam Curran, fell short.

The Capitals faced early setbacks in their chase, losing key wickets including David Warner and captain Sam Billings to strikes from David Payne and Mohammad Amir. However, strategic partnerships, particularly between Hope and Powell, facilitated their recovery and propelled them toward victory.

