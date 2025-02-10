Left Menu

Dubai Capitals Clinch Maiden ILT20 Title in Thrilling Finish

The Dubai Capitals emerged victorious in the ILT20 season three final, defeating the Desert Vipers by four wickets to secure their first title. A nail-biting climax saw Sikandar Raza's late heroics guide the Capitals past their target of 189, claiming a cash prize of USD 700,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:24 IST
Dubai Capitals Clinch Maiden ILT20 Title in Thrilling Finish
Dubai Capitals with the trophy. (Photo- ILT20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a dramatic conclusion to the International League T20 (ILT20) season, the Dubai Capitals secured their first championship title with a thrilling four-wicket victory over the Desert Vipers. This triumph at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium marked the end of a promising season where the Capitals took home a substantial USD 700,000 prize.

The chase of 189 saw pivotal contributions from Sikandar Raza, whose explosive 34 off 12 balls clinched the win in the final over. Rovman Powell, scoring a commanding 63, partnered with Shai Hope who added a steady 43, setting the foundation for a memorable victory. The Desert Vipers, despite a strong effort from Max Holden and an unbeaten 62 by Sam Curran, fell short.

The Capitals faced early setbacks in their chase, losing key wickets including David Warner and captain Sam Billings to strikes from David Payne and Mohammad Amir. However, strategic partnerships, particularly between Hope and Powell, facilitated their recovery and propelled them toward victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

Beyond the hype: Measuring generative AI’s societal impact through agency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025