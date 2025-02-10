Epic NFL Showdown: Eagles Soar and Break Records

In an extraordinary display of athleticism, the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley shattered Terrell Davis' longstanding NFL record for yards from scrimmage. This feat took place during Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, where Barkley amassed a remarkable total of 2,764 yards.

The Eagles clinched their victory in New Orleans with a 40-22 win over the Chiefs, preventing Kansas City from claiming a third consecutive title. Jalen Hurts' commanding performance secured him the Super Bowl MVP award, and the Eagles' defense overwhelmed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kellen Moore, the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator, is set to become the new head coach for the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, rapper Kendrick Lamar delivered an electrifying Super Bowl halftime show, captivating audiences with his track 'Not Like Us.'

(With inputs from agencies.)