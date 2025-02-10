Left Menu

Epic NFL Showdown: Eagles Soar and Break Records

Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley set a new NFL record in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, breaking Terrell Davis' yards from scrimmage record. Eagles dominated with a decisive 40-22 victory. Kellen Moore is set to be the next head coach for the New Orleans Saints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:30 IST
Epic NFL Showdown: Eagles Soar and Break Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an extraordinary display of athleticism, the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley shattered Terrell Davis' longstanding NFL record for yards from scrimmage. This feat took place during Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, where Barkley amassed a remarkable total of 2,764 yards.

The Eagles clinched their victory in New Orleans with a 40-22 win over the Chiefs, preventing Kansas City from claiming a third consecutive title. Jalen Hurts' commanding performance secured him the Super Bowl MVP award, and the Eagles' defense overwhelmed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kellen Moore, the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator, is set to become the new head coach for the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, rapper Kendrick Lamar delivered an electrifying Super Bowl halftime show, captivating audiences with his track 'Not Like Us.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

Beyond the hype: Measuring generative AI’s societal impact through agency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025