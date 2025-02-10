Tensions Flare at Asian Winter Games: Hong Kong Athletes Injured

Following a contentious ice hockey match at the Asian Winter Games, Hong Kong’s Sports Association has called for disciplinary action against Turkmenistan athletes, alleging a "deliberate attack" on Hong Kong players.

The altercation happened after the men's Group C match, resulting in two Hong Kong players being hospitalized. They are currently in stable condition, according to an official statement released on the Association's website.

The Hong Kong association has petitioned the International Ice Hockey Federation and the Olympic Council of Asia to impose necessary punishments. Video footage of the incident, involving Turkmenistan's Erkin Kakabayev, Arslan Geldimyradov, and Begench Dovletmyradov, quickly circulated on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)