Thrilling Climaxes at Mumbai Open: Russian Duo and Teichmann Triumph

In a nail-biting finale at the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series, the Russian duo Amina Anshba and Elena Pridankina emerged victorious over Prarthana Thombare and Arianne Hartono in doubles play. Despite a strong start and aggressive gameplay from Thombare and Hartono, the Russians clinched the victory in a tense deciding tiebreaker.

On the singles court, Jil Teichmann from Switzerland displayed dominance as she defeated Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew to take the singles title. Teichmann masterfully used her opponent's weaknesses to her advantage, securing a straight-sets victory and earning a place among the top 100 in WTA rankings.

The Russia-Swiss triumphs exemplified a day of fierce competition and showcased the prowess of both seasoned and rising tennis stars. While the doubles winners earned a reward of USD 5,700, singles champion Teichmann took home a prize of USD 15,500.

(With inputs from agencies.)