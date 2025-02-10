Epic Showdown: West Bengal vs Maharashtra in National Table Tennis Finals
West Bengal and Maharashtra women's teams emerged victorious in their semifinals at the 38th National Games, setting up an exciting final clash. Maharashtra defeated Haryana 3-0, while West Bengal swept Delhi. Key players included Maharashtra's Diya Chitale and Bengal's Ayhika Mukherjee, both achieving decisive wins.
In a thrilling setup for the finals, West Bengal and Maharashtra women's table tennis teams triumphed in their semifinal matches at the 38th National Games, showcasing their prowess in convincing fashion.
Maharashtra emerged victorious with a 3-0 win over Haryana. Diya Parag Chitale's pivotal performance, overcoming Sneha Bhowmick 3-1, laid the foundation. Swastika Ghosh and Taneesha Sanjay Kotecha secured the semifinal for Maharashtra with commanding wins.
West Bengal matched this commanding display by defeating Delhi 3-0. Star player Ayhika Mukherjee took the lead for Bengal, while Sutirtha Mukherjee and Poymantee Baisya completed the sweep, ensuring their spot in the finals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
