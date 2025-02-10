Monza Reinstates Alessandro Nesta as Manager Amid Struggles
Monza has rehired Alessandro Nesta as manager after dismissing Salvatore Bocchetti, following a series of poor performances. Bocchetti struggled, securing only one win in seven games, leading to his departure. Nesta returns to the helm just seven weeks after his previous stint.
Alessandro Nesta has been reinstated as the manager of Monza following the recent sacking of Salvatore Bocchetti. The Serie A club made the announcement on Monday, citing a heavy defeat that has left them languishing at the bottom of the standings.
Bocchetti, who took over from Nesta in December, managed only one victory in seven league matches. His tenure saw the team suffer a 5-1 loss to Lazio and exit the Coppa Italia after a 4-0 defeat by Bologna. These results ultimately led to his dismissal.
Nesta, a former Italy international and celebrated defender, takes up the managerial role again, just weeks after his initial departure. Monza, having secured only two league wins so far this season, intends to turn their fortunes around beginning with their upcoming match against Lecce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Motherwell Manager Resigns Amidst Supporters' Abuse
Turkish Talent Manager Arrested in Gezi Park Protests Case
Gold Heist: Store Manager's Arrest Caps 1,500 KM Manhunt
Breaking Barriers: Hina Munawar Joins Pakistan Men's Cricket Team as First Female Manager
Galatasaray Eyes Loan Deal for AC Milan Striker Morata