Monza Reinstates Alessandro Nesta as Manager Amid Struggles

Monza has rehired Alessandro Nesta as manager after dismissing Salvatore Bocchetti, following a series of poor performances. Bocchetti struggled, securing only one win in seven games, leading to his departure. Nesta returns to the helm just seven weeks after his previous stint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:09 IST
Alessandro Nesta has been reinstated as the manager of Monza following the recent sacking of Salvatore Bocchetti. The Serie A club made the announcement on Monday, citing a heavy defeat that has left them languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Bocchetti, who took over from Nesta in December, managed only one victory in seven league matches. His tenure saw the team suffer a 5-1 loss to Lazio and exit the Coppa Italia after a 4-0 defeat by Bologna. These results ultimately led to his dismissal.

Nesta, a former Italy international and celebrated defender, takes up the managerial role again, just weeks after his initial departure. Monza, having secured only two league wins so far this season, intends to turn their fortunes around beginning with their upcoming match against Lecce.

