Monza Reinstates Alessandro Nesta as Manager Amid Struggles

Alessandro Nesta has been reinstated as the manager of Monza following the recent sacking of Salvatore Bocchetti. The Serie A club made the announcement on Monday, citing a heavy defeat that has left them languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Bocchetti, who took over from Nesta in December, managed only one victory in seven league matches. His tenure saw the team suffer a 5-1 loss to Lazio and exit the Coppa Italia after a 4-0 defeat by Bologna. These results ultimately led to his dismissal.

Nesta, a former Italy international and celebrated defender, takes up the managerial role again, just weeks after his initial departure. Monza, having secured only two league wins so far this season, intends to turn their fortunes around beginning with their upcoming match against Lecce.

