Dev Kumar Meena Vaults to Victory with New National Record

Dev Kumar Meena of Madhya Pradesh made headlines on the third day of the National Games by breaking the national pole vault record. His gold medal-winning jump of 5.32 meters surpassed the previous record of 5.31 meters set by Subramani Siva last year.

Meena's victory was part of a competitive day that saw Punjab securing three gold medals out of the eight available. In a show of athletic prowess, Uttar Pradesh's Anushka Yadav set a new benchmark in women's hammer throw with a 62.89m effort, outshining the previous Games record.

In men's shot put, Punjab's Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched gold with a distance of 19.74m. Other standout performances included Sumit Kumar's gold in the men's 3000m Steeplechase for Services and Ankita's victory in the women's 3000m Steeplechase for Uttarakhand.

