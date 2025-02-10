Left Menu

Dev Kumar Meena Vaults to Victory with New National Record

Dev Kumar Meena of Madhya Pradesh shattered the national pole vault record with a leap of 5.32m to win gold at the National Games. Competing among other athletes, the 19-year-old successfully defended his title and surpassed Subramani Siva's previous record, thus setting a new benchmark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:30 IST
Dev Kumar Meena of Madhya Pradesh made headlines on the third day of the National Games by breaking the national pole vault record. His gold medal-winning jump of 5.32 meters surpassed the previous record of 5.31 meters set by Subramani Siva last year.

Meena's victory was part of a competitive day that saw Punjab securing three gold medals out of the eight available. In a show of athletic prowess, Uttar Pradesh's Anushka Yadav set a new benchmark in women's hammer throw with a 62.89m effort, outshining the previous Games record.

In men's shot put, Punjab's Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched gold with a distance of 19.74m. Other standout performances included Sumit Kumar's gold in the men's 3000m Steeplechase for Services and Ankita's victory in the women's 3000m Steeplechase for Uttarakhand.

