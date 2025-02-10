Mumbai Indians Expands Global Presence with Oval Invincibles Partnership

On Monday, Reliance Industries Limited, through its subsidiary RISE Worldwide, announced a landmark partnership with the London-based Oval Invincibles, a prominent franchise in the England and Wales Cricket Board's The Hundred league. This move further highlights Mumbai Indians' continued dominance in global cricket.

With this acquisition, pending final approvals, Mumbai Indians, already a staple in international cricket with teams on four continents, will further solidify their status. Nita Ambani expressed excitement about expanding the Mumbai Indians family and tapping into England's storied cricket culture.

Oli Slipper, Chair of Surrey CCC, emphasized the synergy and shared passion between the partners, looking forward to mutual successes on and off the field. Reflecting on Mumbai Indians' track record, Akash Ambani stressed the importance of growing their global fan base and leveraging their cricket expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)