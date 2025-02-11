Tennis-Ball Cricket: India's Grassroots Revolution

In a nation where cricket resonates as a religion, tennis-ball cricket serves as a crucial stepping-stone for aspiring players. Across India's streets, young talents craft their cricketing dreams with a simple tennis ball. The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), now in its second iteration, has emerged as a beacon for these dreams.

Dinesh Lad, Rohit Sharma's former coach, praised ISPL's format, noting its promise for budding cricketers. This Dronacharya Awardee emphasized tennis-ball cricket's pivotal role in a player's foundational years, citing its impact on Sharma's signature shots. Lad's early beginnings mirrored this narrative, evolving from tennis to leather ball expertise.

As ISPL's second season unfolds, it showcases compelling cricket action. The league's organizer, Suraj Samat, receives accolades for revitalizing tennis-ball cricket as a legitimate competitive platform. With the playoffs approaching, excitement brews, underscoring the league's potential to discover future Indian cricket icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)