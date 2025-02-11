Left Menu

Sasikumar Mukund Triumphs at Delhi Open, Advances to Round of 16

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:02 IST
Sasikumar Mukund
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turnaround, India's Sasikumar Mukund surged back from a set down to claim victory over France's Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg, securing his spot in the round of 16 at the Delhi Open.

Fresh off India's Davis Cup triumph, Mukund initially struggled in the opening set but harnessed his powerful service game to win the second 6-2, converting three of four break points. The momentum carried him through the final set with a 6-0 win. Mukund is set to face Belgium's Michael Geerts next.

Elsewhere in the tournament, wildcard Ramkumar Ramanathan put up a spirited fight but succumbed to Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic after a promising second set. The event, hosted by the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, is an ATP Challenger 75 tournament, featuring a USD 100,000 prize pool and 75 ATP points for the singles winner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

