Rashid Latif Calls for Overhaul of Pakistan's Pace Attack

Rashid Latif, the former captain of Pakistan's cricket team, has made an earnest call for the restructuring of the country's pace attack. Latif pointed fingers at renowned pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, stating they have not been impactful enough.

Despite their upcoming roles in leading Pakistan's bowling at the ICC Champions Trophy, Latif questioned Afridi's last match-winning performance and noted Naseem's inconsistent contributions.

The recent defeat against New Zealand only fueled Latif's concerns. He urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to scout fresh talents while highlighting how senior Pakistan players often escape criticism, unlike their juniors.

