Warren Gatland's Welsh Exit: End of an Era in Rugby
Warren Gatland has parted ways with Wales as head coach after a record-breaking losing streak. Cardiff Rugby's Matt Sherratt is set to step in temporarily for the remaining Six Nations matches. Despite underwhelming performances, Gatland remains a key figure in Welsh rugby, with plans for a permanent replacement impending.
Warren Gatland's second stint as the head coach of Wales Rugby has come to an end by mutual consent, following a disappointing losing streak that culminated in a Six Nations defeat against Italy.
The Welsh Rugby Union has appointed Cardiff Rugby head coach Matt Sherratt to lead the team in the remaining Six Nations matches. Gatland had a contract until the 2027 World Cup, but the recent string of losses made his position untenable, according to the WRU.
WRU CEO Abi Tierney expressed gratitude towards Gatland for his contributions during his tenure and announced plans to appoint a permanent coach ahead of the team's upcoming tour to Japan scheduled for this summer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wales
- Rugby
- Six Nations
- Warren Gatland
- Matt Sherratt
- WRU
- coach
- resignation
- Welsh Rugby
- record losses
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Grants Bail in Coaching Centre Tragedy
Porto Appoints Proven Argentinian Tactician Martin Anselmi as New Coach
India's Batting Coach Kotak Aims to Revitalize Struggling Stars Rohit and Virat
Delhi High Court Demands Accountability in Drowning Tragedy at Coaching Centre
Lyon's Unexpected Coaching Shake-up: Pierre Sage Let Go