Left Menu

Bangladesh's Shohely Akhter First Female Cricketer Banned for Corruption

Shohely Akhter, a Bangladeshi cricketer, has been banned by the ICC for five years due to corruption charges. She admitted to attempting match-fixing during the 2023 T20 World Cup. Shohely contacted a teammate to manipulate matches in exchange for money from her cousin's betting activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:58 IST
Bangladesh's Shohely Akhter First Female Cricketer Banned for Corruption
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In an unprecedented move, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Bangladesh's Shohely Akhter, marking a historic first in women's cricket. The decision comes after the 36-year-old was implicated in corruption activities while attempting to fix matches during the 2023 T20 World Cup.

Shohely, who has represented Bangladesh in two ODIs and 13 T20 Internationals with her off-spin bowling, acknowledged her breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Specifically, her violations involved soliciting a teammate to fix matches, using Facebook Messenger as a communication medium during the World Cup in South Africa.

The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit's investigation discovered Shohely's conversation with a fellow cricketer on February 14, 2023. She had offered incentives, backed by her cousin's betting profits, to persuade her teammate to commit match-fixing, an offer that was firmly rejected and promptly reported to the authorities, leading to Shohely's five-year ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025