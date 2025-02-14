Left Menu

Indian Wrestlers Struggle for International Approval Amid Bureaucratic Tensions

Indian wrestlers face uncertainty for the second Ranking Series in Albania as the Sports Ministry delays approval, citing the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) late submission. The WFI counters this claim, highlighting the importance of participation for securing seedings at future World Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian wrestlers might miss the second Ranking Series in Albania due to a bureaucratic standoff between the Sports Ministry and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The ministry withheld approval, accusing the WFI of submitting recommendations late. However, the federation denied these accusations and expressed frustration at the situation.

Wrestlers already missed the first Ranking Series in Croatia because of ongoing disagreements. The impending Albania event, scheduled from February 26 to March 2, remains uncertain. The WFI, while suspended by the ministry since December 2023, is still recognized internationally and insists it submitted all necessary documentation in time.

Key issues include the WFI's non-compliance with trial procedures due to its suspended status. The ministry cites procedural requirements as a sticking point, yet the WFI argues its selections were based on recent performances, necessary for athletes like Aman Sehrawat to secure seedings for future competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

