Carlos Sainz's Transition to Williams: From Winning Races to Seeking Points

Carlos Sainz took the wheel of his 2025 Williams for the first time at a chilly Silverstone on Friday. The former Ferrari driver is preparing to adjust to the challenge of fighting for points rather than podiums this season.

Williams, once a dominating force in Formula One, finished ninth last year and is eyeing significant advancements with the 2026 engine changes. Sainz, swapping his seat with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, expressed his motivation and positive initial impressions of the new car.

The Spaniard acknowledged Williams' confidence, openly testing before the media and partners. Although he relished his triumphs with Ferrari, Sainz is ready to face new challenges, motivated by team support and the potential to push Williams forward.

