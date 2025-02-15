Elfyn Evans Takes Lead in Thrilling Rally Sweden Opener
Toyota's Elfyn Evans holds a narrow lead in Rally Sweden after the first leg, closely followed by teammates and competitors. Five drivers remain within a striking 9.1-second range. Saturday's stage will continue to test the drivers before the rally concludes Sunday.
Elfyn Evans, representing Toyota, leads the highly competitive Rally Sweden following Friday's opening leg. A razor-thin margin separates the top five drivers, with Evans' team mate Takamoto Katsuta trailing just 0.6 seconds behind.
Hyundai's Ott Tanak is positioned third, only 2.5 seconds adrift, as the championship unfolds in a nail-biting progression through snow-laden stages.
The contest witnessed Adrien Fourmaux and Thierry Neuville from Hyundai, alongside Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera maintaining a competitive pace. Missing from Sweden is Sebastien Ogier, who focuses on a partial season campaign.
