Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Accepts Three-Month Ban in WADA Settlement

Top tennis player Jannik Sinner accepted a three-month ban in a settlement with WADA over doping allegations. The case revolved around accidental contamination by Clostebol due to his trainer's negligence. The agreement averts a longer suspension, ensuring Sinner's participation in upcoming Grand Slam tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:33 IST
Jannik Sinner Accepts Three-Month Ban in WADA Settlement
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant development within tennis circles, Jannik Sinner, a top-ranked player, has agreed to a three-month suspension following a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). This resolution stems from doping allegations after two positive tests linked to accidental steroid contamination nearly a year ago.

Initially, WADA sought a longer suspension for Sinner, but the International Tennis Integrity Agency had previously decided the violation was accidental. The banned substance, Clostebol, was reportedly transferred through a trainer's mishap. Now, Sinner's sanction will not affect his participation in upcoming Grand Slam events.

The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation and Sinner's attorney underscored that the resolution of this case supports Sinner's innocence. As the ban concludes on May 4, Sinner is set for a return at the Italian Open, much to the anticipation of his home fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025