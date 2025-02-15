Jannik Sinner Accepts Three-Month Ban in WADA Settlement

In a significant development within tennis circles, Jannik Sinner, a top-ranked player, has agreed to a three-month suspension following a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). This resolution stems from doping allegations after two positive tests linked to accidental steroid contamination nearly a year ago.

Initially, WADA sought a longer suspension for Sinner, but the International Tennis Integrity Agency had previously decided the violation was accidental. The banned substance, Clostebol, was reportedly transferred through a trainer's mishap. Now, Sinner's sanction will not affect his participation in upcoming Grand Slam events.

The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation and Sinner's attorney underscored that the resolution of this case supports Sinner's innocence. As the ban concludes on May 4, Sinner is set for a return at the Italian Open, much to the anticipation of his home fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)