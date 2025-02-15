Left Menu

Sciver-Brunt Shines as Delhi Capitals Dismantle Mumbai Indians

Nat Sciver-Brunt played a stellar innings, scoring an unbeaten 80, yet lacked support as Delhi Capitals bowled out Mumbai Indians for 164 in their opening Women's Premier League match. Despite a strong partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur, MI faltered due to effective DC bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 15-02-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 21:17 IST
Nat Sciver-Brunt
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling start to the Women's Premier League, Nat Sciver-Brunt delivered an impressive unbeaten 80, featuring 13 fours, but her efforts weren't enough to prevent the Mumbai Indians' downfall. The Delhi Capitals' efficient bowling line-up restricted MI to 164 runs, ending their innings in 19.1 overs.

Harmanpreet Kaur played a crucial innings as well, contributing 42 runs off 22 balls and reaching the remarkable milestone of 8,000 T20 runs. Together with Sciver-Brunt, she formed a formidable 73-run partnership for the third wicket. Despite their efforts, the rest of the team failed to rally as Delhi seized control.

Shikha Pandey was the destroyer-in-chief for Delhi, claiming two wickets for just 14 runs. Her early breakthroughs set the tone, and tight bowling from Minnu Mani helped maintain pressure. Ultimately, the Capitals' bowlers capitalized on this momentum, dismantling the Mumbai batting order effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

