Anirban Lahiri's Tied 7th Finish at LIV Adelaide Amid Challenging Close

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri ended his LIV Adelaide campaign on a challenging note, tying for 7th place after carding a three-under 69 in the final round. Lahiri was six-under through 11 holes before four bogeys in the last seven holes dashed his hopes for a maiden title.

In a dramatic turn of events, Joaquin Niemann secured the tournament victory by shooting the day's sole bogey-free round, a 7-under 65, to finish at 13-under. Abraham Ancer, despite leading for the majority of the day, slipped to a tie for second with Carlos Ortiz after three bogeys in his final holes.

Niemann celebrated his second career win in Australia, while Ancer's team, the Fireballs, claimed the team title by six strokes. Ancer, set to defend his champion's title at the upcoming LIV tournament in Hong Kong, heads into the next competition with momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)