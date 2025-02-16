Left Menu

Mohammed Shami Leads the Charge in Team India's Intense Training Session

Mohammed Shami spearheads Team India's practice session ahead of their Champions Trophy opener. Accompanied by coach Morne Morkel, Shami focuses on honing his skills, while Rohit Sharma's squad engages in strategic and conditioning drills. The team's spirits remain high as innovative warm-up games take center stage.

Mohammed Shami Leads the Charge in Team India's Intense Training Session
Mohammed Shami took center stage in Team India's recent rigorous practice session at the scenic ICC Academy grounds, preparing diligently for the Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh. Working closely with bowling coach Morne Morkel, Shami concentrated on refining his technique and adjusting to local conditions.

Following the strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the entire squad, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, participated in mandatory training activities. Each player, including Shami, undertook personalized routines, while some indulged in creative drills aimed at boosting reflexes and decision-making.

The high spirits within the team were evident, particularly during innovative warm-up activities introduced by Strength and Conditioning coaches. These drills, designed to combat monotony, saw players engage in unique exercises, such as heading tennis balls launched with racquets, keeping the mood lively and focused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

