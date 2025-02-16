Gujarat Giants Triumph Over UP Warriorz in Thrilling WPL Match

In an exhilarating Women's Premier League match on Sunday, Gujarat Giants narrowly defeated UP Warriorz with a final score of 144 for 4 wickets in 18 overs.

Key innings by Ashleigh Gardner, who scored 52 runs, and significant bowling by Priya Mishra with 3 wickets for 25 runs, highlighted the match.

Despite efforts by the UP Warriorz, including Deepti Sharma's 39 runs, the Gujarat Giants secured victory, showcasing a notable display of talent from both squads.

(With inputs from agencies.)