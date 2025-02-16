Gujarat Giants Triumph Over UP Warriorz in Thrilling WPL Match
In a competitive Women's Premier League match, Gujarat Giants edged out UP Warriorz with a total of 144 for 4 wickets. Key performances included Ashleigh Gardner's 52 runs and Priya Mishra's impressive bowling. The contest concluded in 18 overs, showcasing remarkable efforts from both teams.
In an exhilarating Women's Premier League match on Sunday, Gujarat Giants narrowly defeated UP Warriorz with a final score of 144 for 4 wickets in 18 overs.
Key innings by Ashleigh Gardner, who scored 52 runs, and significant bowling by Priya Mishra with 3 wickets for 25 runs, highlighted the match.
Despite efforts by the UP Warriorz, including Deepti Sharma's 39 runs, the Gujarat Giants secured victory, showcasing a notable display of talent from both squads.
