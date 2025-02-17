Rajasthan Kings Charge into Legend 90 League Final with Thrilling Win

In an electrifying cricket encounter at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan Kings blazed into the Legend 90 League final by toppling Delhi Royals with a six-wicket win in Qualifier 2. The match, held on Sunday, saw standout performances from Phil Mustard, who remained unbeaten with 53 runs off 34 balls, and Rajat Singh, whose dynamic 56 off 28 balls spearheaded the Kings' successful chase.

The Kings will clash with Chhattisgarh Warriors in the final on Monday, anticipated to begin at 7:15 p.m., accompanied by a spectacular closing ceremony featuring Bollywood star Tamannaah Bhatia. The Delhi Royals, batting first, had galloped to a strong position thanks to a fiery partnership between Lendl Simmons and the aggressive Sharad Lumba. Lumba dazzled with 60 runs off just 24 balls, while Simmons contributed a vigorous 63 off 34 until a blow from Sudeep Tyagi ended his innings dramatically.

Despite Simmons' unfortunate exit, Delhi captain Bipul Sharma added late momentum, pushing their total to a competitive 167/5. Yet, Rajasthan Kings, undeterred by a stumbling middle phase at 74/3, saw resilience in Rajat Singh's bold gameplay. His camaraderie with Mustard reignited the chase, culminating in Mustard's back-to-back sixes that sealed a thrilling victory with just eight balls to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)