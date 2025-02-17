Left Menu

Team India Gears Up for ICC Champions Trophy Amid Key Changes

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy starting February 19, India's cricket team is ready to face Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in Dubai. New additions to the squad include Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy. Jasprit Bumrah is out due to injury, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is placed in reserves.

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president, Rajeev Shukla, has voiced enthusiasm ahead of Team India's participation in the ICC Champions Trophy commencing February 19. The tournament will see India compete against Bangladesh in their opener, followed by highly anticipated clashes with Pakistan and New Zealand in Dubai.

Optimism surrounds India's preparations despite the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, sidelined with a lower back injury. In his place, young pacer Harshit Rana has been called up, while spinner Varun Chakravarthy joins the squad after impressive performances against England in T20s.

Bumrah has been out since January after struggling with an injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Meanwhile, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been moved to non-traveling reserves following a brief ODI tenure, giving way to experienced players like Virat Kohli and debutant Chakravarthy in the squad lineup.

