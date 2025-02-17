Doubles Standards: WADA's Varying Penalties for Doping Cases in Tennis and Figure Skating

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) elucidated on Monday the rationale behind imposing a shorter doping suspension on top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner compared to the six-year suspension levied on Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero. Both athletes tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic agent.

Spanish media outlets highlighted the disparity in verdicts, especially given that both involved the same banned substance. WADA, however, cited differences in case specifics, elaborating that Barquero's account lacked credibility, thus justifying the heavier sanction. Conversely, Sinner's explanation was backed by evidence, leading to a substantially reduced penalty.

Barquero's tests in the 2022 Winter Olympics and early 2023 resulted in a six-year suspension following a resolution with WADA, ISU, and the athlete. Divergently, WADA accepted Sinner's claim of unintentional exposure from a trainer-led massage, agreeing to end the appeal and recognize the player's non-malicious intent.

