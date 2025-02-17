Vidarbha Holds Strong Against Mumbai In Ranji Trophy Semifinals

Vidarbha finished the first day of the Ranji Trophy semifinals in a strong position against the title-heavy Mumbai team, amassing 308/5 in Nagpur. Dhruv Shorey and Danish Malewar were instrumental, as Yash Rathod and captain Akshay Wadkar completed the day's challenging innings unbeaten.

After electing to bat first, Vidarbha faced early pressure when Atharva Taide fell cheaply to Royston Dias with just 39 runs on the board. Nevertheless, a determined stand by Shorey and Parth Rekhade helped Vidarbha recover before Shivam Dube penetrated their defense. Vidarbha stood at 93/2 at one stage, but Shorey's partnership with Malewar added crucial runs.

As the day progressed, Malewar and Karun Nair led Vidarbha past 200 runs before key wickets by Shams Mulani and Dube halted their momentum. On a parallel note, Karnataka's Sachin Baby struck an impressive half-century to keep his team in the game against Gujarat, finishing their innings at 206/4 by day's end in Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)