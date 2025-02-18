Freestyle Triumph: The Melville Ives Siblings' Ode to Winter Sports

In an inspiring display of athletic prowess, Fin Melville Ives secured his first World Cup gold medal in freestyle skiing in Calgary. His snowboarding twin, Campbell, was among the first to congratulate him on his achievement.

At just 18, the Melville Ives twins have already reached impressive heights in their respective sports, with aspirations for the upcoming Cortina-Milano Winter Games. Their journey is marked by an enduring familial support system and the logistical challenges faced by their parents in New Zealand, far from the world's elite competitions.

Their success is furthered by dedicated coaching and a shared determination to excel on the international stage, underscoring a remarkable camaraderie that propels them forward.

