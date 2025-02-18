Left Menu

Indian Cricket Team Faces Bowling Challenge Amidst Morkel's Sudden Departure

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel leaves for South Africa due to family reasons, just before India's ICC Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai. With pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah injured, India's bowling responsibility now rests on Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:33 IST
India's cricket team faced an unexpected hurdle as bowling coach Morne Morkel had to depart for South Africa due to a family emergency. The news came just as the team was prepping for the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Appointed in September last year, Morkel had been actively involved in the preparations, including India's initial practice session for the tournament. His exit leaves a gap in the team's advisory staff right before their opening match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

With Jasprit Bumrah sidelined due to a lower back injury, the Indian bowling line-up, consisting of Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, and Hardik Pandya, faces the challenge of shouldering the fast-bowling duties. Fans are eagerly anticipating the high-stakes match against Pakistan this Sunday, with the semifinals and finals scheduled for early March in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

