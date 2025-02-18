Left Menu

Johor Darul Ta'zim's Decisive Win Marks Asian Champions League Drama

Johor Darul Ta'zim dominated Pohang Steelers with a 5-2 victory, securing their spot in the Asian Champions League last 16. Buriram United also progressed after drawing with Gwangju FC. Shanghai Shenhua stayed in contention by defeating Vissel Kobe, while Kawasaki Frontale comfortably won against Central Coast Mariners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:49 IST
In a commanding display, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) delivered a 5-2 victory over South Korea's Pohang Steelers, securing their place in the Asian Champions League's round of 16. The triumph also effectively eliminated the former champions from further contention in the tournament.

Joining JDT in advancing were Buriram United, who solidified their knockout stage position with a 2-2 draw against Gwangju FC. Meanwhile, Shanghai Shenhua kept their hopes alive with a decisive 4-2 win over Vissel Kobe, who fielded a weakened team in China. Kawasaki Frontale led the standings after a 2-0 victory over Central Coast Mariners.

The competition remains fierce as Kawasaki Frontale tops the league table, followed by Yokohama F Marinos and Kobe. With only the top eight teams progressing, tension is mounting as Shanghai Shenhua holds on to potential qualification with strategic wins and upcoming decisive fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

