Johor Darul Ta'zim's Decisive Win Marks Asian Champions League Drama

In a commanding display, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) delivered a 5-2 victory over South Korea's Pohang Steelers, securing their place in the Asian Champions League's round of 16. The triumph also effectively eliminated the former champions from further contention in the tournament.

Joining JDT in advancing were Buriram United, who solidified their knockout stage position with a 2-2 draw against Gwangju FC. Meanwhile, Shanghai Shenhua kept their hopes alive with a decisive 4-2 win over Vissel Kobe, who fielded a weakened team in China. Kawasaki Frontale led the standings after a 2-0 victory over Central Coast Mariners.

The competition remains fierce as Kawasaki Frontale tops the league table, followed by Yokohama F Marinos and Kobe. With only the top eight teams progressing, tension is mounting as Shanghai Shenhua holds on to potential qualification with strategic wins and upcoming decisive fixtures.

