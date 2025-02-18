Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Dominate with Bowling Prowess Against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians bowled out Gujarat Titans for just 120 runs in the Women's Premier League. Key players Hayley Matthews and Nat-Sciver Brunt led with impressive bowling figures. Despite Harleen Deol's 32, Gujarat Titans struggled. Spinners Amelia Kerr and bowlers Shabnim Ismail and Amanjot Kaur also contributed to MI's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:11 IST
Mumbai Indians Dominate with Bowling Prowess Against Gujarat Titans
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive display of skill, Mumbai Indians dismissed the Gujarat Titans for a meager 120 runs during their Women's Premier League clash on Tuesday. Leading the charge for MI were off-spinner Hayley Matthews with figures of 3/16 over four overs, and seamer Nat-Sciver Brunt, who claimed 2/26 in her spell.

The lackluster response from Gujarat Titans saw Harleen Deol emerge as the only significant scorer, hitting 32 from 31 balls, including four boundaries. This left Deol as the sole standout in an otherwise subdued batting performance by her team.

Adding to Gujarat's woes, spinner Amelia Kerr grabbed two crucial wickets, while Shabnim Ismail and Amanjot Kaur picked up one wicket each, ensuring a dominant victory for Mumbai Indians in this league encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025