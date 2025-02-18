Mumbai Indians Dominate with Bowling Prowess Against Gujarat Titans

In a decisive display of skill, Mumbai Indians dismissed the Gujarat Titans for a meager 120 runs during their Women's Premier League clash on Tuesday. Leading the charge for MI were off-spinner Hayley Matthews with figures of 3/16 over four overs, and seamer Nat-Sciver Brunt, who claimed 2/26 in her spell.

The lackluster response from Gujarat Titans saw Harleen Deol emerge as the only significant scorer, hitting 32 from 31 balls, including four boundaries. This left Deol as the sole standout in an otherwise subdued batting performance by her team.

Adding to Gujarat's woes, spinner Amelia Kerr grabbed two crucial wickets, while Shabnim Ismail and Amanjot Kaur picked up one wicket each, ensuring a dominant victory for Mumbai Indians in this league encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)