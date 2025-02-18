Julia Simon's Triumphant 15km Biathlon Win at World Championships

In a display of resilience and skill, France's Julia Simon triumphed in the women's 15km individual race during the International Biathlon Union World Championships, clocking in at 41 minutes, 27.7 seconds. Simon managed to secure victory despite a critical miss in her last shooting session.

Starting 46th among 93 competitors, Simon demonstrated exceptional prowess, hitting her initial 10 targets cleanly. Her proficient skiing placed her at the forefront of the race, securing a 19.4-second lead over Germany's Franziska Preuss after the third shooting stage.

In the final stretch, although Simon missed a target, her powerful skiing allowed her to retain a strong lead and cross the finish line 37.8 seconds ahead of Sweden's Ella Halvarsson. Halvarsson, with perfect shooting, won silver, whereas Simon's fellow Frenchwoman, Lou Jeanmonnot, captured bronze.

