Julia Simon's Triumphant 15km Biathlon Win at World Championships

Julia Simon of France clinched victory in the women's 15km individual race at the Biathlon World Championships, despite a miss on the final shoot. Simon finished 37.8 seconds ahead of Sweden's Ella Halvarsson, with Lou Jeanmonnot securing bronze for France. Simon's skiing prowess proved decisive in her win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:20 IST
In a display of resilience and skill, France's Julia Simon triumphed in the women's 15km individual race during the International Biathlon Union World Championships, clocking in at 41 minutes, 27.7 seconds. Simon managed to secure victory despite a critical miss in her last shooting session.

Starting 46th among 93 competitors, Simon demonstrated exceptional prowess, hitting her initial 10 targets cleanly. Her proficient skiing placed her at the forefront of the race, securing a 19.4-second lead over Germany's Franziska Preuss after the third shooting stage.

In the final stretch, although Simon missed a target, her powerful skiing allowed her to retain a strong lead and cross the finish line 37.8 seconds ahead of Sweden's Ella Halvarsson. Halvarsson, with perfect shooting, won silver, whereas Simon's fellow Frenchwoman, Lou Jeanmonnot, captured bronze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

