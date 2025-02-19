Carranza's Heroic Header: Feyenoord's Historic Champions League Leap

In a dramatic turn of events at San Siro, Feyenoord forward Julián Carranza overcame illness to net a pivotal goal against AC Milan.

Making the difference with a 73rd-minute header, Carranza secured a 1-1 draw, advancing Feyenoord to the Champions League's last 16 for the first time in history since the tournament's rebranding.

This heroic effort unfolded despite the Argentinian player's ongoing recovery from illness, culminating in a defining moment against a 10-man Milan side, post a goal by Santiago Giménez and Theo Hernandez's dismissal.

