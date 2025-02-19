Left Menu

Carranza's Heroic Header: Feyenoord's Historic Champions League Leap

Despite recovering from illness, Feyenoord’s Julián Carranza scored a crucial goal against AC Milan, securing Feyenoord's advancement to the Champions League last 16. His 73rd-minute header marked a 1-1 draw at San Siro, overcoming the disadvantage and making history for Feyenoord in Europe's elite competition.

In a dramatic turn of events at San Siro, Feyenoord forward Julián Carranza overcame illness to net a pivotal goal against AC Milan.

Making the difference with a 73rd-minute header, Carranza secured a 1-1 draw, advancing Feyenoord to the Champions League's last 16 for the first time in history since the tournament's rebranding.

This heroic effort unfolded despite the Argentinian player's ongoing recovery from illness, culminating in a defining moment against a 10-man Milan side, post a goal by Santiago Giménez and Theo Hernandez's dismissal.

