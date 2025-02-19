Firecracker Mishap Injures Spectators at Sevens Football Match

In a shocking turn of events at a Sevens football match, over 50 spectators sustained injuries when a firecracker misfired on Tuesday evening in Areekode. Most of the injured were treated for minor injuries, while two were hospitalized for further care.

The incident occurred as the match was about to commence, police confirmed. The firecrackers, intended to enhance the atmosphere, instead misfired and rained down on those seated near the ground. The prompt response by emergency services averted a more serious tragedy.

Authorities have since registered a case against the event organizers, citing negligent conduct and endangerment. Legal action is being pursued to ensure accountability and prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)