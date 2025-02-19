Left Menu

Stars Shine Bright at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2025

The Sportstar Aces Awards 2025 celebrated the best in Indian sports, with athletes like PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker receiving top honors. The event also recognized achievements in team sports, inspiring icons, and outstanding coaches, underscoring its significance in promoting athletic excellence in India.

Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 10:33 IST
In a dazzling event in Mumbai, the seventh Sportstar Aces Awards celebrated India's top athletic talents. Athletes from diverse sporting backgrounds were recognized for their international and national achievements, showcasing the country's growing sports stature. The prestigious event took place at the Taj Mahal Palace on February 18, 2025.

Notable accolades this year included PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker, who were honored as Sportstar of the Year among male and female categories, respectively. The Indian chess teams were awarded National Team of the Year for their historic Budapest Chess Olympiad victory, while Jay Shah received a Special Recognition Game Changer Award for his contributions to women's cricket.

Inspiration abounded as PV Sindhu, upon receiving the Inspiration Icon Award, highlighted the rising potential of women in sports. With awards across 17 categories, including the lifetime achievements of hockey legends Gurbux Singh and Mary D'Souza Sequeira, the event underscored its pivotal role in the Indian sports ecosystem.

