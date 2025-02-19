Left Menu

Emma Raducanu's On-Court Incident: A Stalker's Disruption

Emma Raducanu faced a disruption during her Dubai Championships match due to a man exhibiting fixated behavior. The incident led to a brief pause in her game against Karolina Muchova. The man was subsequently ejected from the venue and banned from WTA events pending a threat assessment.

Updated: 19-02-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:29 IST
Emma Raducanu's second-round match at the Dubai Championships faced an unscheduled halt due to concerns about a man displaying fixated behavior. The British tennis player approached the chair umpire in tears, which resulted in a brief pause in her game against 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova.

After investigating the situation, tournament organizers confirmed that the man was ejected and would be banned from all Women's Tennis Association (WTA) events, awaiting a full threat assessment. Raducanu, who has previously dealt with a stalking incident, continued the match after composing herself but eventually lost 7-6 (6), 6-4.

The WTA has expressed its commitment to supporting Raducanu’s well-being. Despite her early exit, Raducanu remains a significant figure in tennis, having risen to fame with her 2021 U.S. Open victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

