Chennai to Shine as Global Table Tennis Hub with WTT Star Contender

The collaboration between Stupa Sports Analytics and Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is once again setting new benchmarks for Indian table tennis. According to a release by WTT, Chennai is slated to host the prestigious WTT Star Contender event for the first time, aiming to elevate the city's sporting prowess.

Scheduled from March 25-30 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, the event promises both a lucrative USD 275,000 prize pool and 600 important ITTF ranking points. This setup is not only drawing elite international competitors but also offering Indian players an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their skills. Chennai, a city synonymous with Indian table tennis icons like Achanta Sharath Kamal, is cementing its reputation as a global sports hub.

Deepak Malik, the Founder of Stupa Sports Analytics, emphasized the significance of this event, saying, "Our partnership with WTT to bring the Star Contender to Chennai reaffirms our commitment to growing table tennis in India through innovative technology and premier competitions." Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, also highlighted the state's dedication to sporting excellence, welcoming international athletes and showcasing Chennai's world-class sports infrastructure.

The WTT Star Contender, part of a five-tier global competition, will feature Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. The tournament begins with qualifiers and promises an electrifying conclusion on March 29 and 30. With previous successful editions in diverse global locations, the event underscores Chennai's evolution as an epicenter for international sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)