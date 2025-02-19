Racing for Unity: Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon 2023

The Apollo Tyres New Delhi Marathon, marking its 10th edition, will take place on February 23. Defending champions Gopi Thonakal and Ashwini Madan Jadhav will lead the field, along with country's top runners like Anish Thapa. The event is a significant qualification race for international competitions, recognized by the Athletics Federation of India and World Athletics.

Participants can compete in four categories: full marathon, half marathon, 10k, and 5k, with former cricket captain Ajinkya Rahane set to flag off the race alongside badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. The marathon aims to highlight human perseverance and unity, encouraging athletes of all levels to exceed their limits.

In addition to athletic excellence, the marathon focuses on environmental sustainability. Initiatives include eco-friendly hydration stations to minimize plastic use, supported by free metro rides for participants. Race Director Nagaraj Adiga emphasizes the event's commitment to inclusivity and inspiration, as athletes gather to celebrate human spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)