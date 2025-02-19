Left Menu

Andrea Kimi Antonelli: The New Force at Mercedes F1

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, an 18-year-old rookie, is set to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes F1. Guided by Hamilton's advice to enjoy the journey, Antonelli, who previously raced in Formula 2, is determined to follow in Hamilton's footsteps by developing consistently throughout his rookie season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:59 IST
In an unprecedented move, 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli steps into the Formula 1 spotlight, filling the shoes of the esteemed Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. Despite the immense pressure, Antonelli draws inspiration from Hamilton, who advised him to focus on personal growth and enjoy the experience.

Antonelli acknowledges Hamilton's remarkable debut season with McLaren in 2007 as a source of motivation. Hamilton's exceptional consistency, which nearly won him the championship, serves as a model for Antonelli as he embarks on his rookie journey. Determined to emulate Hamilton's careful yet dynamic approach, Antonelli sets his sights on a promising F1 career.

Even with a high-speed crash at Monza last season, Antonelli remains steadfast, supported by Mercedes' backing. His resilience and passion shine through as he balances the challenges of competitive racing with the everyday nerves of acquiring his driver's license.

(With inputs from agencies.)

