Left Menu

Harry Kane's Injury Setback: Bayern Munich Star Striker in Recovery

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is recovering from a minor calf and jaw injury. He sustained these injuries before the team's 1-1 Champions League draw with Celtic. Despite the setback, Bayern Munich remains strong, leading the Bundesliga and advancing to the Champions League last 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:58 IST
Harry Kane's Injury Setback: Bayern Munich Star Striker in Recovery
Harry Kane

Bayern Munich's star striker Harry Kane is facing a brief hiatus from training due to a minor calf injury, according to an announcement by the Bundesliga club on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old footballer's injury, accompanied by internal bleeding, occurred before the team's 1-1 Champions League draw against Celtic. Kane expressed uncertainty about playing against Eintracht Frankfurt, following the team's 3-2 aggregate triumph. Furthermore, a jaw injury from a previous match with Bayer Leverkusen adds to Kane's concerns.

Nevertheless, Bayern Munich continues to dominate, leading the Bundesliga by eight points and securing their place in the Champions League last 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025