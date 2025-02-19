Harry Kane's Injury Setback: Bayern Munich Star Striker in Recovery

Bayern Munich's star striker Harry Kane is facing a brief hiatus from training due to a minor calf injury, according to an announcement by the Bundesliga club on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old footballer's injury, accompanied by internal bleeding, occurred before the team's 1-1 Champions League draw against Celtic. Kane expressed uncertainty about playing against Eintracht Frankfurt, following the team's 3-2 aggregate triumph. Furthermore, a jaw injury from a previous match with Bayer Leverkusen adds to Kane's concerns.

Nevertheless, Bayern Munich continues to dominate, leading the Bundesliga by eight points and securing their place in the Champions League last 16.

