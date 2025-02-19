Harry Kane's Injury Setback: Bayern Munich Star Striker in Recovery
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is recovering from a minor calf and jaw injury. He sustained these injuries before the team's 1-1 Champions League draw with Celtic. Despite the setback, Bayern Munich remains strong, leading the Bundesliga and advancing to the Champions League last 16.
Bayern Munich's star striker Harry Kane is facing a brief hiatus from training due to a minor calf injury, according to an announcement by the Bundesliga club on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old footballer's injury, accompanied by internal bleeding, occurred before the team's 1-1 Champions League draw against Celtic. Kane expressed uncertainty about playing against Eintracht Frankfurt, following the team's 3-2 aggregate triumph. Furthermore, a jaw injury from a previous match with Bayer Leverkusen adds to Kane's concerns.
Nevertheless, Bayern Munich continues to dominate, leading the Bundesliga by eight points and securing their place in the Champions League last 16.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shillong Set to Ignite: ISL Football Makes Grand Debut
ISL's Landmark Debut in Shillong Sparks Football Fever
From Kerala to Slovenia: Young Goalkeeper Som Kumar's European Football Dream
Indian Goalkeeper Som Kumar Joins Slovenia's Elite Football League
ISL Comes to Shillong: Boosting Meghalaya's Football Culture