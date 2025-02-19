Vasco Matos' UEFA License Hurdle Alters Santa Clara Saga

Portuguese club Santa Clara has extended the contract of their manager Vasco Matos until 2027, the club announced on Wednesday. This decision follows a thwarted move for Matos to Brazilian champions Botafogo because of issues surrounding his coaching license.

Matos, who propelled Santa Clara to a second division title last year and now holds them in a commendable fifth position in the top-flight standings, had reached an agreement to join Botafogo on Monday. He was set to succeed fellow Portuguese Artur Jorge, who transitioned to Qatar's Al-Rayyan in December.

However, sources revealed that Botafogo's owner John Textor discovered Matos lacked the UEFA Pro License, necessary for elite coaching in South America, prompting the deal collapse. The incident underscores ongoing controversies in Portugal over licensing protocols and certification accessibility for coaches.

