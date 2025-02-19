New Zealand Showdown: Champions Trophy Opener Highlights

In the Champions Trophy opener held on Wednesday, New Zealand showcased their batting prowess against Pakistan.

Will Young's impressive 107 and Tom Latham's unbeaten 118 anchored New Zealand to a competitive total of 320 runs for five wickets in their 50 overs.

Pakistan's bowling attack was spearheaded by Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, each claiming two wickets, yet facing challenges containing the New Zealand batsmen, in an exciting start to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)