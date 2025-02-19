Left Menu

New Zealand Showdown: Champions Trophy Opener Highlights

New Zealand faced Pakistan in the Champions Trophy opener with a strong performance. Will Young scored 107, and Tom Latham remained unbeaten at 118, leading New Zealand to 320 for five wickets. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf claimed two wickets each for Pakistan in this thrilling match.

Karachi | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the Champions Trophy opener held on Wednesday, New Zealand showcased their batting prowess against Pakistan.

Will Young's impressive 107 and Tom Latham's unbeaten 118 anchored New Zealand to a competitive total of 320 runs for five wickets in their 50 overs.

Pakistan's bowling attack was spearheaded by Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, each claiming two wickets, yet facing challenges containing the New Zealand batsmen, in an exciting start to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

