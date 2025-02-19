Shweta Mansingh Leads at Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour's Third Leg

At the Poona Club Golf Course, Shweta Mansingh emerged as the leader in the third leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour 2025. She scored an impressive 2-under 69, placing her just ahead of rivals Sneha Singh and Vani Kapoor, who finished at 1-under 70.

Neha Tripathi and Hitaashee Bakshi completed their rounds at even-par 71, sharing the fourth position. Hitaashee, the previous season's Hero Order of Merit winner, made a notable comeback from an initial bogey, ending her round with a birdie.

A fiercely contested field includes several other talented players like Amandeep Drall and Kriti Chowhan, all striving to challenge Mansingh's lead, making the upcoming rounds an exciting prospect. Shweta's past near wins position her as a formidable contender for her maiden title this tour.

