Vasco Matos' Contract Renewal with Santa Clara Amid Licensing Controversy

Portuguese football club Santa Clara has extended manager Vasco Matos’ contract until 2027 after his move to Botafogo fell through. The debacle arose as Matos lacked the UEFA Pro License necessary for top-level coaching in South America, highlighting an ongoing issue with coaching certifications in Portugal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:47 IST
In a turn of events, Portuguese club Santa Clara announced on Wednesday the extension of manager Vasco Matos' contract until 2027. This decision was made after Matos' anticipated move to Brazilian champions Botafogo collapsed over a licensing issue.

The deal was disrupted when Botafogo's owner, John Textor, discovered Matos didn't possess the UEFA Pro License needed for South America's top-flight coaching, crucial for defending Copa Libertadores champions.

This incident sheds light on Portugal's controversial coaching certification, where professionals face challenges in acquiring required licenses due to lack of local courses, forcing them abroad for education.

