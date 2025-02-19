Navgire's Dynamic Innings Propel UP Warriorz to Competitive Total

On Wednesday, UP Warriorz showcased a vibrant innings led by opener Kiran Navgire, as her rapid 51 off 27 balls laid the foundation for a formidable 166 for seven against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League.

Initially put to bat, Navgire and Dinesh Vrinda formed a robust opening partnership, amassing 66 runs in under six overs. However, following this, UP Warriorz suffered a dramatic collapse, losing five crucial wickets for just 52 runs.

A resilient effort from Sheweta Sehrawat and a late cameo by Chinelle Henry ensured the Warriorz reached past 160. For Delhi Capitals, Annabel Sutherland emerged as the leading bowler with figures of 2/26.

(With inputs from agencies.)