Navgire's Dynamic Innings Propel UP Warriorz to Competitive Total

UP Warriorz set a challenging target of 166 for seven against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League, led by Kiran Navgire's aggressive half-century. Despite a mid-innings collapse, contributions from Chinelle Henry and others ensured a competitive total, with DC's Annabel Sutherland being the standout bowler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:22 IST
Navgire's Dynamic Innings Propel UP Warriorz to Competitive Total
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, UP Warriorz showcased a vibrant innings led by opener Kiran Navgire, as her rapid 51 off 27 balls laid the foundation for a formidable 166 for seven against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League.

Initially put to bat, Navgire and Dinesh Vrinda formed a robust opening partnership, amassing 66 runs in under six overs. However, following this, UP Warriorz suffered a dramatic collapse, losing five crucial wickets for just 52 runs.

A resilient effort from Sheweta Sehrawat and a late cameo by Chinelle Henry ensured the Warriorz reached past 160. For Delhi Capitals, Annabel Sutherland emerged as the leading bowler with figures of 2/26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

