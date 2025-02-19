Sammi Kinghorn Gears Up for London Marathon Debut

Paralympic champion Sammi Kinghorn is preparing for her debut in the London Marathon this April, embarking on her first marathon venture in seven years. Known as Britain's fastest wheelchair racer, Kinghorn, 29, holds records over distances ranging from 100 to 800 meters, with her most significant career victory being a gold medal in the 100m at last year's Paralympics in Paris.

Kinghorn, who last competed over the marathon distance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games where she placed fourth, is keenly anticipating the challenge, expressing her intent to savor the experience rather than chasing specific outcomes. "I'm doing this as a challenge for myself and to enjoy the experience of racing in front of a home crowd," she said. "I'm not putting any pressure on myself to finish in a particular place, just to push myself to see how well I can do."

The marathon, scheduled for April 27, will see Kinghorn compete in a strong women's wheelchair field, including Paris Paralympics marathon champion Catherine Debrunner, multiple-time London Marathon winner Manuela Schaer, and Britain's leading marathon racer Eden Rainbow-Cooper.

(With inputs from agencies.)