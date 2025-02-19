Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Eyes Big Scores in Champions Trophy

Captain Rohit Sharma emphasizes the need for India's top order batters to achieve significant scores for success in the Champions Trophy. Following a successful ODI series against England, India aims to end a decade-long drought without a 50-over title. Key players like Gill and Kohli are under the spotlight.

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma has highlighted the importance of strong performances by top order batters in securing victory at the upcoming Champions Trophy. Speaking ahead of the tournament, set to open against Bangladesh in Dubai, Sharma underscored the need for substantial scores to post competitive totals.

Following their 3-0 sweep against England, where they notably posted a score of 356, Sharma stressed the necessity for big innings in this longer limited-overs format. While players like Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli started strong against England, Sharma noted they need to convert beginnings into larger scores for the team to succeed.

Sharma defended his teammate Gill, who recently faced criticism for Test performances, emphasizing his prowess in limited overs. With matches scheduled in Dubai due to political tensions, Sharma remains optimistic about India's chances, facing rivals Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage, with hopes for a semi-final berth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

