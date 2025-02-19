New Zealand Rises in Champions Trophy with Commanding Win Over Pakistan

New Zealand bolstered their title aspirations with a decisive 60-run victory over defending champions Pakistan in a Group A match of the Champions Trophy. The match, held at the National Stadium, showcased New Zealand's formidable batting lineup.

Will Young's impressive 107 and Tom Latham's unbeaten 118 guided New Zealand to a commanding 320-5, overcoming a challenging start. Glenn Phillips added a crucial 61 runs, helping the team surpass the coveted 300-mark.

In response, Pakistan struggled to keep up, falling short at 260 all out in 47.2 overs. While Babar Azam and Khushdil Shah managed to score half-centuries, the hosts never appeared to pose a serious threat to New Zealand's total.

(With inputs from agencies.)