New Zealand's Triumph: Centurions Seal Victory Over Pakistan

New Zealand asserted their dominance in the Champions Trophy with a resounding 60-run win over Pakistan. Batting first, Will Young and Tom Latham both hit centuries, guiding their team to an impressive total of 320-5 at the National Stadium.

The hosts, despite Babar Azam's 64 and Khushdil Shah's 69, were restricted to 260 in 47.2 overs. New Zealand's victory showcased their strategic acumen, enhanced by critical partnerships and important contributions from Glenn Phillips.

Mitchell Santner praised the top-order resilience that defined New Zealand's innings, as sharp fielding and effective bowling consolidated their position. The win underscores the team's championship potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)