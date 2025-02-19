Left Menu

New Zealand's Triumph: Centurions Seal Victory Over Pakistan

New Zealand claimed a significant 60-run victory against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. Centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham powered the team to 320-5. Despite efforts from Babar Azam and Khushdil Shah, Pakistan reached 260. Key moments included century partnerships and memorable performances from Mitchell Santner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:08 IST
New Zealand asserted their dominance in the Champions Trophy with a resounding 60-run win over Pakistan. Batting first, Will Young and Tom Latham both hit centuries, guiding their team to an impressive total of 320-5 at the National Stadium.

The hosts, despite Babar Azam's 64 and Khushdil Shah's 69, were restricted to 260 in 47.2 overs. New Zealand's victory showcased their strategic acumen, enhanced by critical partnerships and important contributions from Glenn Phillips.

Mitchell Santner praised the top-order resilience that defined New Zealand's innings, as sharp fielding and effective bowling consolidated their position. The win underscores the team's championship potential.

