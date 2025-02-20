Barcola Shines in PSG's Historic Victory
Bradley Barcola's performance has significantly improved since Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's arrival at PSG, contributing to a 7-0 Champions League victory. Scoring in multiple games, Barcola exemplifies teamwork encouraged by coach Luis Enrique. PSG faces tougher challenges ahead, while Brest faces league struggles.
Bradley Barcola's outstanding display highlighted Paris Saint-Germain's 7-0 thrashing of Brest, propelling them to the Champions League round of 16.
The winger's gameplay flourished under Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's influence, showcasing PSG's teamwork, driven by coach Luis Enrique's philosophy.
Brest's European exit was marked by heavy defeats, while PSG preps for looming challenges against historic champions.
