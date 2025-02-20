India Eyes Consistency Against Ireland in FIH Pro League

The Indian Men's Hockey Team is gearing up to face Ireland in their upcoming FIH Pro League 2024-25 matches, aiming for consistency after a mixed campaign start. India looks to gain momentum, having already faced a 3-1 loss and a 2-0 win against Spain, and mixed outcomes against Germany.

India currently sits seventh in the standings, with penalty corner conversions proving challenging. Despite generating 14 penalty corners, the team struggled to score from these opportunities. Ireland, at the bottom of the table, is eager to turn their fortunes around, having secured only one point from four matches.

Historically leading the matchup with seven wins in nine encounters since 2013, India hopes to maintain their upper hand. As per Captain Harmanpreet Singh, each match is crucial for building momentum and improving. The matches on February 21 and 22 will test India's strategy and preparedness.

